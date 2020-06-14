Ms.Mallory: How to take nature images with your smartphone

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ms.Mallory Lindsay joined Good Morning San Diego to give some advice on taking great nature pictures with smartphones.

“No need for bulky equipment or expensive gear. Your smartphone is all you need for those IG and Facebook worthy nature pics,” said Ms.Mallory Lindsay from Mallory Adventures.

Here are 5 things you can do to step up your Smartphone Nature Photography game:

1. Clean your lens.

It sounds simple, but cleaning that lens is the most important task. Can’t get a good pic when your greasy finger oils are smudging up the image.

2. Use your camera grid and ‘leading lines.’

The “rule of thirds” helps to balance out the composition of the photo and the idea is that an off-center composition looks more natural and creates a more “interesting” photo. To turn on your phone’s grid setting. For iPhones, go to Settings – Camera – and then flip the switch to turn the Grid on. Leading lines are great to give depth and draw the eye into the image.

3. Use natural lighting and shoot away from the sun

This is especially true for smartphone photography and unfortunately shooting into the light often results in photos coming out overexposed or too dark. To adjust focus and exposure, tap your screen and slide your finger up to increase exposure, down to darken. You can also hold your finger down to “lock” the settings. If you’re not happy with how the photo is turning out, try using the HDR function. The ‘Golden Hour’ is one hour after sunrise and one before sunset. Not only is this a great time to spot wildlife, but also for the perfect golden glow. The sun is harshest around noon.

4. Embrace negative space and add a pop of color

Busy isn’t always best. Really allow your subject to ‘pop’ by keeping the background clean and simple. It fun to go black and white with just pop of color. Color Pop is a free app to help bring just a touch of color to your elegant images.

5. Change your perspective.

Kids are great teachers in this area, they are always looking at things from unique perspectives. Don’t just shoot everything at eye-level. Crouch. Lay. Tip Toe. Take a pic from all different angles.

For more information visit: www.msmalloryadventures.com