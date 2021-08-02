Ms. Mallory Lindsay dispels myths about bats





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Plenty of negative myths about bats persist, despite all the ways humans benefit from bats.

Ms. Mallory Lindsay of Ms. Mallory Adventures, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to dispel a few common myths about bats.

What may come as a surprise to some, of the 47 bat species in the U.S., 23 of them actually live in San Diego County.

Of those species, 21 are insectivorous while the other two species drink nectar (and yes, there are no bloodsuckers).

North America’s largest bat, the Western mastiff bat, makes its home in San Diego County.

Ms. Mallory dispelled all of the following myths:

Bats are blind — their eyes work just fine. Many bats use smell to search for food, too.

All bats carry rabies — only 5 to 6% of bats captured for testing have rabies. But still, it is advised to not handle bats unless necessary.

Bats want to nest in your hair — bats are more attracted to bugs following your breath and moths following your flashlights, but remain completely uninterested in your hairdo.

Bats what to suck your blood — only three species of vampire bats exist in the world and not one of those species are found in the U.S. Most bats eat insects.

Bats are bad to have around — bats are extremely helpful! They pollinate flowers, cacti, and trees — even avocados, bananas, breadfruit, dates, figs, mangoes, and peaches. They eat plenty of bugs such as those that harm crops and spread disease like West Nile Virus.

White-nose syndrome is currently threatening bats in a major way. It is a fungus that grows on American bats while they hibernate.

The Organization for Bat Conservation has found that white-nose syndrome has killed 5.7 million bats in the northeastern U.S. since 2006.

Ms. Mallory encouraged viewers to help bats by looking up to see if a bat club exists in your area and if so, find out how you can get involved in helping the conservation of bats.

You can even build a bat house for your yard or neighborhood.

Learn more from Ms. Mallory here.