Ms Mallory: Mountain Lion Awareness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recently an orphan mountain lion cub that was dying when firefighters found her in Southern California is being nursed back to health.

The San Diego Humane Society says the starving, severely dehydrated and nearly unconscious cub was 12 weeks old when she was found in September near Idyllwild.

The cub was taken to the organization’s Project Wildlife center in Ramona, where over five weeks her weight has doubled to 22 pounds.

Despite their increasing presence in San Diego, we have been coexisting peacefully for decades.

It’s very rare to see a mountain lion, but if you live in an area where they have been sighted, we recommend the following safety tips from wilderness expert Ms. Mallory:

• Hike with friends, when possible.

• If you hike alone, try not to do it at dawn, dusk or night.

• Keep small children close to you.

• Keep dogs on leash.

• Do not approach or run from a mountain lion.

• Do not crouch or bend when a mountain lion is in view.

• If confronted, make sure the mountain lion has an escape route (they tend to avoid confrontation).

• Report all mountain lion sightings (contact the nearest ranger/station or call 911).

When you use your best common sense, it is easy to stay safe around mountain lions whether you are on a trail, out camping, or even in your own backyard.