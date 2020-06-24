Ms.Mallory: Pollinator Awareness Week

SAN DEIGO (KUSI) – Pollinators are often keystone species, meaning that they are critical to an ecosystem. The work of pollinators ensures full harvests of crops and contributes to healthy plants everywhere.

“The world is in a pollinator crisis due to Habitat loss, pesticide poisoning, viruses and parasitic mites, any or all of which may be behind the mysterious syndrome called colony collapse disorder, have taken their toll on pollinators- particularly, the domesticated bees.” said Ms. Mallory.

Resource Link for San Diego Native Plant Nurseries and Pollinator Information pollinator-health<http://rcdsandiego.org/programs/pollinator-health/>

