Ms Mallory: San Diego Monarch Butterflies are in crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many of us think of Spring when thinking about witnessing a kaleidoscope of butterflies, but now is the time many Monarch butterflies are fluttering to San Diego for their wintering destination.

This two-way migration takes many generations to complete. However, the ‘super’ generation is the one that takes the epic wintering trip. some traveling over 3,000 miles to reach their winter home, according to Mallory Lindsay.

San Diego is a destination hotspot for two populations of Monarch butterflies, both being from the ‘western’ group. One population overwinters in forest groves on the Socal coastline after traveling from their home places like Oregon, Washington, Arizona New Mexico, and even Montana.

“In San Diego, one of the best locations to see clusters of these fluttering gems nestling in for winter is on the north end of the UCSD campus, on the trail through the Ecological Park where the Eucalyptus Grove is,” said Mallory.

“San Diego monarchs are in crisis. In the winter of 2018, and again in 2019, the western monarch overwintering population has reached the lowest level ever recorded—less than 1% of historic populations, and a dizzying 86% drop from the year prior. (See chart)

A primary cause of monarch decline is habitat loss and pesticide use.”

The best way to help Monarch butterflies according to Ms. Mallory:

provide them little rest stops in your backyards, business landscapes and schoolyards with pollinator pots and gardens.

reduce lawns, replace with native pollinator patches

reduce pesticides on lawns and gardens

participate in the Thanksgiving and New Years’ Day Monarch count

planting native milkweed in your gardens.

Monarchs caterpillars will only eat milkweed plants. Researchers are finding exotic milkweed species can cause issues. Socal residents should plant the following species:

woollypod milkweed (Asclepias eriocarpa), California milkweed (A. californica) and heartleaf milkweed (A. cordifolia). Other milkweed species native west of the Rockies are showy milkweed (A. speciosa) and Mexican whorled milkweed (A. fascicularis).

For more details on how to help San Diego’s Monarch butterflies, visit www.msmalloryadventures.com