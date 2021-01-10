Ms Mallory shares fun facts about opossums in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Although they look like a giant rat, Opossums are closely related to kangaroos than any rodent they are marsupials and have an important role in San Diego’s ecosystem.

They love to eat things that nothing else wants to, like ticks (like 5,000 a season), cockroaches, fire ants, and dead animals (carion). They also eat lots of other things like baby rodents and rotten fruit.

Ms. Mallory said, “not only are they resistant to snake venom, they actually eat venomous snakes.”

Although any mammal can get rabies, Ms. Mallory says it’s very rare for opossums. It’s believed their lower than normal body temperature may inhibit the virus from thriving in its system.