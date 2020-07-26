Ms. Mallory teaches bearded dragon care
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bearded dragons are exceptionally popular as pets, with a calm, curious temperament and array of social behaviors that makes them a safe, entertaining first reptile.
As with all pets, proper husbandry is key to a healthy pet and preventing expensive vet bills in the future.
Before buying a beardie, according to Ms Mallory, you should know this:
• Can live between 10-15 years old
• Can grow to 24″ long
• must have UV light AND heat (these bulbs can get very expensive) to prevent metabolic bone disease and other illnesses
• will need a 4ft enclosure
• are carnivores and can be stinky
• can be territorial and cause harm to cagemates if house together