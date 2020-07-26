Ms. Mallory teaches bearded dragon care

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bearded dragons are exceptionally popular as pets, with a calm, curious temperament and array of social behaviors that makes them a safe, entertaining first reptile.

As with all pets, proper husbandry is key to a healthy pet and preventing expensive vet bills in the future.

Before buying a beardie, according to Ms Mallory, you should know this:

• Can live between 10-15 years old

• Can grow to 24″ long

• must have UV light AND heat (these bulbs can get very expensive) to prevent metabolic bone disease and other illnesses

• will need a 4ft enclosure

• are carnivores and can be stinky

• can be territorial and cause harm to cagemates if house together