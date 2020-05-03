Ms. Mallory’s Adventures: DIY quicksand

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mallory Lindsay, host of Ms. Mallory Adventures joined Good Morning San Diego in making quicksand with cornstarch and water.

Quicksand can be found in Southern California where grainy soil (sand) and water meet: riverbanks, marshes, lake shorelines, beaches and areas near underground springs.

Quicksand is an area of sand and clay that is heavily saturated with water.

Ms. Mallory’s Nature Class, is live on Youtube and Facebook. For more information visit Ms.MalloryAdventures.com/NatureClass