New Orleans Saints Receiver and Mt. Carmel alum Rashid Shaheed looks back on breakout NFL rookie season





It wasn’t long ago when Rashid Shaheed was setting records as a multi-sport athlete at Mt. Carmel High School.

Shaheed was a standout on the football and track team in his Sundevil days, and then went on to play college football at Weber State and is the only player in school history to earn All-American honors four times.

Shaheed making it to the big stage in the NFL, signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, to then being pulled to the active roster from the practice squad. And from his first touch.. literally.. there was no looking back for the rookie wide receiver. His first two touches were 40+ yard touchdowns, clearly making his mark from the get-go.

We sit down with Rashid Shaheed and hear about his rookie season!