Mt. Helix Park to host Good Friday under the stars and Easter sunrise service

MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – A long-time springtime San Diego tradition will be returning — the Mount Helix Park Easter service and a new “Good Friday under the stars” service.

The free shuttle starts at 4:30 p.m. from Grossmont High School’s staff parking lot and the Faith Chapel campus in Spring Valley.

The service will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mt. Helix Park.

For more information visit MtHelixPark.org

Krista Powers, Executive Director of the Mt. Helix Park Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.