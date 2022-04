Mt. Helix Park will host first Easter sunrise service after two years

LA MESA (KUSI) – The Mt. Helix Park is one of many parks and venues that closed for services and events due to the government shutdown.

But now, for the first time in two years, they’re welcoming hundreds of guests for Easter Sunday.

They have also been hoping to have reconstruction of its landmark completed.

