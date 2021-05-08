Mt. Helix resident opposes proposed placement of two sexually violent predators

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some residents from a Mount Helix neighborhood are fighting the County over the possible placement of two sexually violent predators in their neighborhood.

The repeat offenders are Douglas Badger and Merle Wakefield.

On Monday a hearing is scheduled for wakefield’s proposed location.

Sarah Thompson joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss her fight on the placement of the two registered sex offenders.

The Department of State Hospitals recently recommended both men be housed in a supervised home on Horizon Hills Drive in the Mt. Helix neighborhood.

Badger, 78, was convicted of sexual assaults dating back to the 1970s, mostly victimizing male hitchhikers.

Wakefield, 64, was convicted of sexual assaults dating back to the 1980s, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Both men are classified as sexually violent predators, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.

A hearing on Badger’s proposed placement was held April 20 but a decision has not been made on it.

A Facebook group was created for the community.