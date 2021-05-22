Mt. Helix resident warns that rejected SVPs may be headed to other neighborhoods





MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – After a judge ruled against the proposed placement of a second sexually violent predator in a Mount Helix home, Sarah Thompson, Mount Helix resident, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss moving forward.

The district attorney’s office has filed a formal opposition outlining legal reasons for why the home was not proper placement for SVPs.

As the SVPs have been denied placement from this home, they may end up in another neighborhood later on.

Liberty Healthcare, the company that proposed the placement of the two SVPs in the Mount Helix home, is the only company contracted to work with California’s Department of State Hospitals, Thompson began.

“This is a corrupt company. I really want people to understand that,” Thompson said.

To combat this, Thompson recommended neighbors “band together” just as hers did to make it known that the predators were not welcome in her neighborhood.