Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial to honor army, navy and air force Nurse Corps

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial is a Veteran’s Day event honoring the Nurse Corps working for the army, navy, and air force.

The event takes place on Nov. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South.

Phil Kendro, Mt Soledad National Veterans Memorial Association’s Board of Trustees, Vice President, Event Committee Chairman, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

The event will be livestreamed at veteransdaylive.org.