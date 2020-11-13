Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial virtual tribute on Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Veterans Day commemorations and celebrations in San Diego continue to stay virtual and socially-distant in 2020. With COVID-19 regulations still preventing large gatherings, two of San Diego’s military veteran organizations are collaborating to hold a live streaming simulcast tribute to honor the Greatest Generation, Veterans of World War II.

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial and Honor Flight San Diego will host an hour-long tribute that will be streamed live on Nov. 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at www.soledadmemorial.org. The date was changed due to inclement weather this weekend.

“With a highly successful Memorial Day live virtual broadcast and events still being canceled due to COVID regulations, we knew it was still very important to honor our local World War II veterans here in San Diego County, this being the 75th Anniversary since the ending of that conflict,” said Phil Kendro, Vice President of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association’s Board of Trustees. “The opportunity to express our sincere thanks to these brave men and women is running out.”