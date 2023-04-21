MTS Board fails to reach two-thirds majority vote to approve next Chair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) tried and failed to vote in a new Chair.

The organization is looking for a new leader because the former Chair, Nathan Fletcher, resigned amid sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Since Fletcher’s resignation, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn has been serving as Acting Chair, is set to stay as temporary leader until at least next month when the Board tries another vote.

To be confirmed the next Chair of MTS, a recommended candidate must receive ten votes of approval, but all three of the candidates failed to receive ten votes on Thursday.

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, El Cajon Councilman Steve Goble and La Mesa Councilwoman Patricia Dillard were all recommended to be Chair.

Whitburn joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss Thursday’s vote, and what the Board plans to do ahead of the next scheduled vote.