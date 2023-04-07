MTS board to hire outside counsel to investigate Fletcher harassment claims





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – In closed session today, the Metropolitan Transit System decided to hire outside counsel for an investigation into the behavior of former Board Chair Nathan Fletcher.

“After discussion, the Board of Directors decided that we will hire an outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation and report its findings directly to the board,” acting MTS Chair Stephen Whitburn said in a statement. “The board has instructed counsel to reject any request to indemnify or defend Nathan Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher failed to act in good faith and in a manner reasonably believed to be in the best interest of MTS.”

Fletcher resigned April 4 as MTS Chair.

The MTS board will begin the process of selecting outside counsel and start the investigation immediately, according to the statement.

Fletcher was one of the most powerful men in the county and announced on March 26 that he was entering a treatment center outside the state for post- traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse, and abandoned a planned run for state Senate.

On March 29, he announced his resignation from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors effective at 5 p.m. on May 15, following a tumultuous day in which he claimed to have had an affair with a Metropolitan Transit System employee, who was subsequently fired and who then sued him, alleging sexually assault and harassment. He denies the charges.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit against Fletcher, former MTS Public Information Officer Grecia Figueroa, alleges Fletcher groped her on two occasions and pursued a sexual relationship with her for months, leading to her abrupt firing on the day Fletcher announced his state Senate candidacy.

Figueroa alleges that beginning in 2021, Fletcher began “stalking” her social media account, then sought to meet with her privately on several occasions. On two of those occasions, she claims he assaulted her.

The complaint alleges Figueroa “was intimidated by the dynamic Fletcher had created” and says she “felt pressured to reciprocate Fletcher’s advances because she knew he had authority as both a career-politician and as chair of the MTS Board to destroy her career at MTS and to potentially humiliate her publicly if she made him angry.”

She alleges that on Feb. 6, she was fired during a closed-door meeting and believes “that MTS terminated her employment because she was sexually harassed by Defendant Fletcher.”

The lawsuit filed last week in San Diego Superior Court alleges sexual assault and battery and sexual harassment by Fletcher. It also names the MTS as a defendant and alleges sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, and whistleblower retaliation.

Terra Lawson-Remer, vice chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement Tuesday that she was incredibly “sad, frustrated and disappointed with Supervisor Fletcher’s alleged actions,” and that she supports a “full and transparent independent investigation” at the MTS.

Fletcher denied Figueroa’s charges, claiming the affair was consensual.

“The strain on my wife and family over this past week has been immense and unbearable,” Fletcher said in a statement. “A combination of my personal mistakes plus false accusations has created a burden that my family shouldn’t have to bear. I will be resigning from the Board of Supervisors, effective at the end of my medical leave.”

Fletcher’s wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, posted on Twitter that she asked her husband to resign “to lessen the strain on our family.”

“I’m relieved he is finally getting treatment he needs. Thank you to everyone who has reached out today,” Gonzalez posted on Twitter.

Fletcher’s attorney, Danielle Hultenius Moore, said the woman’s allegations “are false and are designed to drive headlines and not tell the truth.”

The attorney said the woman pursued Fletcher, who “does not and never had authority over her employment.”

“We will aggressively fight this issue in court and the full record will show the truth,” Moore said.