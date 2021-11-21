MTS celebrates new 11-mile Blue Line trolley extension with free rides all day

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – After five years of construction, trolley riders can now take the UC San Diego Blue Line from UTC to U.S.-Mexico border at San Ysidro starting early Sunday morning.

MTS offered free rides for all riders on all trolley lines — green and orange, too — on opening day as well as celebrated with freebies, live music, entertainment, free parking, and more.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from La Jolla with more details on the grand opening.

Transnet (provided locally) and the Federal Transit Administration funded the $2.1 billion-infrastructure project, adding 11 miles and nine more stops to the existing blue line.

Not only can riders move from UTC to San Ysidro, but also to Old Town — without driving at all.

For more information on the route click here.