MTS cleaning procedures to limit spread of coronavirus on public transportation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus public health emergency has Metropolitan Transit System officials reassuring trolley and bus riders that MTS’s vehicles and facilities, are being thoroughly disinfected everyday.

Outside of home or work, where are people most in close proximity to one other? When they’re riding public transportation. Or coming and going at a packed transit station.

The coronavirus is now a big issue in cities across throughout the globe that have major public transportation systems: Hundreds of millions of riders. That includes San Diego.

All of this is being communicated to riders on the MTS website and social media. The precautions extend to MTS employees as well, with a special nod to the cleaning crews and the transit drivers.

Mark Olson, Manager of Public Relations at MTS, was in studio to talk about this.

For more info: www.sdmts.com