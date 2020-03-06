MTS demonstrates their cleaning protocols for trolleys and buses amid coronavirus crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronavirus public health emergency has Metropolitan Transit System officials reassuring trolley and bus riders that MTS’s vehicles and facilities, are being thoroughly disinfected everyday.

Outside of home or work, where are people most in close proximity to one other? When they’re riding public transportation. Or coming and going at a packed transit station. The Coronavirus is now a big issue in cities across throughout the globe that have major public transportation systems: Hundreds of millions of riders. That includes San Diego. We were live this morning on Good Morning San Diego with a cleaning crew at the Metropolitan Transit System’s yard in the East Village. On board as well, was MTS CEO Paul Jablonski. First of all, he told us, what we were seeing was routine. And its been routine since the Hepatitis A outbreak several years ago.

Jablonski: “It’s not just cleaning, it’s disinfecting. Everything the public touches, seats, handrails. And it started with the Hepatitis A outbreak. We’re using products recommended by the CDC. So, we’ve got 800 vehicles, 55 stations. We’re disinfecting ticket areas, vending machines. Everything disinfected, aside from our regular cleaning.”

All of this is being communicated to riders on the MTS website and social media. The precautions extend to MTS employees as well, with a special nod to the cleaning crews and the transit drivers.

What’s more, Jablonski is in constant touch with his fellow transit CEOs. What are they doing? The CDC and the Department of Transportation are also on the phone calls and web conferences.

MTS reassuring the public that trolleys, buses and stations are being disinfected everyday. Often the vehicle is cleaned during it’s route and then disinfected again when it’s in the yard. Extra thoroughness began w Hepatitis A outbreak and has continued. pic.twitter.com/y7ObtsGVRH — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) March 6, 2020