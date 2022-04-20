MTS finally announces passengers will no longer be forced to wear masks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Metropolitan Transit System Wednesday joined other local transit agencies in rescinding its mask requirements aboard its buses and trolleys, following Federal Transit Administration and California Department of Public Health guidance.

Even so, the MTS encouraged riders to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing if possible to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

MTS was the last local agency to announce they are dropping their mask mandate. NCTD and even the San Diego International Airport dropped their mandates soon after a federal judge voided the federal mask mandate at airports, and various places and methods of travel.

Tuesday, Mark Olson from the MTS told KUSI News that they were waiting for “guidance from the federal government” to make their choice about dropping the mask mandate.

Wednesday, MTS announced the mandate was dropped. But at the same time, the Justice Department has announced they will file an appeal to overrule the Florida judge’s order from earlier in the week that dismissed the federal mask mandate on planes, trains, and in travel hubs.

Following an update from the CA Department of Public Health this afternoon, face coverings on board MTS vehicles will be optional. Public health officials still strongly recommend riders use face coverings in public transportation settings, but face masks are no longer required. — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) April 20, 2022

