MTS frequent passenger diagnosed with TB

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Health officials say a passenger who rides a number of routes regularly has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

County health officials fear hundreds of riders may have been exposed between Feb.16 and Aug. 16 of this year.

If you were on a trolley during these times and are experiencing symptoms you’re asked to immediately seek medical treatment.

Symptoms include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

Many people who become infected with TB do not experience symptoms right away.