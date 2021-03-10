MTS holds essay contest, allowing high school students to win laptops

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is partnering with Reyes Coca-Cola and the San Diego County Office of Education to give away 40 new laptops for high school students with 40 of the best-scored essays.

Students of any San Diego County high school are encouraged to submit their essays and applications by April 9.

“This is a great program to encourage students to learn about transit, enhance their research skills and earn a valuable tool to help with their continuing education,” said MTS Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Cooney. “Every year we choose our essay prompt to be relevant to our future projects, and this year we are asking high school students to explore PRONTO, our new fare collection system that we are launching this summer.”

PRONTO is MTS’s new regional fare collection system, featuring new ticket vending machines, website, mobile app, and more.

Students must follow all instructions on the application form.

Entries can be emailed to scholarship@sdmts.com or mailed/delivered to MTS, Attn: Laptop Scholarship, 1255 Imperial Avenue, Suite 1000, San Diego CA 92101.

For the full essay prompt, rules and guidelines, please visit the contest’s webpage.