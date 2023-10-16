MTS launches electric ‘Rapid’ service in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — The Metropolitan Transit System has launched an electric bus service in the South Bay.

Rapid 227, San Diego’s first electric “Rapid” service, will run between Otay Mesa, Nestor and Imperial Beach.

“Rapid 227 means better bus service for South Bay and binational commuters. With the launch of Rapid 227, MTS will offer more than 600 extra hours of service between the border and Imperial Beach when compared to existing service,” Stephen Whitburn, chair of MTS and San Diego City Council member for District 3, said in a news release. “The route will also feature new, cleaner, quieter electric buses. Sustainable transit initiatives like Rapid 227 allow for binational riders to explore all that San Diego has to offer in a sustainable and greener method of transit.”

Passengers can ride Rapid 227 for free through the end of the month.

Ed Lenderman reports from the Otay Mesa Transit Center.