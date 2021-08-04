MTS launches PRONTO outreach campaign in National City

NATIONAL CITY – The Metropolitan Transit System hosted an event at the 24th Street Transit Center, the first of more than 50 transit center outreach events in August to distribute free PRONTO cards to riders, the agency’s new fare collection system that will be introduced in September.

Trolley riders lined up for the new PRONTO Card which is replacing the current COMPASS Card.

The change is an upgrade in technology, but no increase in fares.

The MTS promotion includes free PRONTO rides in September.