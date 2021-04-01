MTS trolley and buses ramp up services for Padres Opening Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New state guidelines are allowing for 20% capacity at Petco Park and after a closed season, San Diegans are ready to play ball.

Padres Opening Day is April 1, and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is reminding residents that their Trolleys will be serving all stations every seven to 15 minutes for most of the day.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Key transit information includes:

Sycuan Green Line (Santee – Mission Valley – Old Town – Gaslamp Quarter)

Trolleys depart stations every 15 minutes for most of the day.

The Old Town Transit Center is the best station to access Petco Park.

Orange Line (El Cajon – La Mesa – Lemon Grove – East Village)

The Euclid Transit Center is the best station to access Petco Park which is located at the 12th and Imperial Transit Center.

UC San Diego Blue Line (San Ysidro – Chula Vista – National City – East Village)

Trolleys at this station depart every seven minutes most of the day.

E Street Station in Chula Vista is the best station to access Petco Park at the 12th and Imperial Transit Center.

MTS accommodates guests with 22 bus routes stopping in the downtown area including Rapid 215 (SDSU – Downtown) and Rapid 235 (Escondido – Downtown).

Guests are encouraged to use the MTS Trip Planner function or the OneBusAway app to help find the transit trip that works best for you.

Advanced MTS features now include touchless payments, allowing fans to buy tickets through their smartphones.

MTS’s services help fans avoid costs of parking, allowing for all day rides for $6.

Sometimes MTS’s services may not cover first and last mile trips, which is why MTS has partnered with Lyft so fans can use the app to get real time bus and Trolley schedule information.

MTS is also celebrating Padres Opening Day with giveaways and prizes for fans as they arrive at the Gaslamp Quarter Trolley Station.

The giveaway will be taking place on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gaslamp Quarter Trolley Station across from the Convention Center at the MTS booths.

MTS representatives will also be available for any questions.

Stacie Bishop, Marketing Specialist at San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, joined KUSI to discuss the MTS services.