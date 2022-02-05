MTS unveils one of three murals that celebrates culture, diversity, and unity in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego MTS, Metropolitan Transit System, unveiled the first of three murals that helps celebrate diversity, culture, and unity in Southeast San Diego along the Orange Line Trolley.

The Orange Line Trolley, 200-foot-long mural, is at the Massachusetts Avenue Transit Station and pictures public transportation as the heartbeat of the city, which feeds and is fed by the circulation of people that live, work, play, and thrive within that community

The mural represents and embodies the opportunity of connection and economic inclusion from the city to the suburbs that MTS is providing to these communities.

“We know that our transit system is a vital connection between neighborhoods,” said Sharon Cooney, MTS Chief Executive Officer. “In many ways these murals represent that connection and we believe will make it even stronger. We want to inspire people from all parts of San Diego to come explore these neighborhoods, help businesses nearby and enjoy the meaningful art that will beautify these walls”.