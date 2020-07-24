Mud Grant hopes for best in 60 game Padres summer sprint





His face is on the 1990 Upper Deck card sitting in the KUSI newsroom. It’s the only time you’ll find the former pitcher with a new Rollie Fingers inspired mustache sitting still.

Mark Grant stays in the game, even if the game is leaving his normal booth for 30 games. The TV crews aren’t making the trips outside of their home ballparks during the pandemic shortened campaign, leaving Mud and play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo back at Petco Park.