Multi-agency search for missing Chula Vista mother of three continues

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Investigators said they they remain committed to determining what has become of a Chula Vista mother of three who disappeared nearly five months ago.

Detectives have reviewed more than 85 tips on possible sightings of May “Maya” Millete — who was reported missing Jan. 10, three days after the last known sighting of her — and the “reason for (her) disappearance,” according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

“These tips have come from the local community and from around the country,” the agency reported Wednesday. “Most recent tips have included possible sightings of May in different areas of California.”

The investigative effort also has included interviews with 61 people, among them family members, friends and neighbors of Millete’s, and the issuance of 42 search warrants centering on homes, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, social media accounts, and phone and financial records, according to CVPD officials.

Last month, detectives executed a second search of Millete’s home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos, near Mount San Miguel Park, and served her husband, Larry, with a gun-violence restraining order.

Police, assisted by community volunteers, also have conducted searches in the area of 500 Hunte Parkway, south of Sweetwater Reservoir in the eastern reaches of Chula Vista.

Officials have declined to reveal further details about the announced actions and any others they have taken in the case.

Aiding in the investigation is a multi-agency “working group” that includes personnel with the FBI, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, “with the primary goal of bringing May home to her family or bringing justice to May’s family regarding her disappearance,” according to the CVPD.

“This law enforcement partnership has worked together since April and is in constant communication regarding May’s disappearance,” according to the police department.

Larry Millete has largely declined to address the news media about the case, though he did speak briefly to 10News San Diego by phone a few days after his wife was reported missing.

During the roughly 10-minute interview, he acknowledged that his marriage had been troubled for about a year, stated that he had no idea where his spouse was, expressed hope that she had simply gone away temporarily for some “alone time” and described himself as “really worried and shaken” by her disappearance.

On May 1, Millete’s loved ones celebrated her 40th birthday in her absence.

Anyone who might have information that can assist investigators in the case is asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151.