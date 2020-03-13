Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week, a disease that affects nearly 1 million people in the United States.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system, which currently has no known cause or cure for MS.

Janet Hamada-Kelley, President of Pacific South Coast Chapter of National MS Society, was in studio to talk more about it.

For more info: www.nationalmssociety.org

The National MS Society is using the hashtag #ThisIsMS.