Multiracial boom reflects US racial, ethnic complexity

Growth in the number of people who identified as multiracial on 2020 census responses soared over the last decade, rising from under 3% to more than 10% of the U.S. population.

Experts say the multiracial boom is a reflection of the complex racial and ethnic diversity of the U.S. It also may be the result of changes the U.S.

Census Bureau made in processing responses that better capture diversity and how it asked about race and ethnicity in order to better reflect the nation’s changing mosaic.

The number of people who identify as multiracial went from 9 million in 2010 to 33.8 million in 2020.