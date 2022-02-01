Museum month makes its return at the San Diego Natural History Museum

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Museum Month is back for in-person exhibits in 2022!

For the entire month of February, San Diegans with passes (which are free) can visit more than 45 local museums and other cultural attractions for half-off admission.

Rebecca Handelsman, Senior Director of Communications at the San Diego Natural History Museum, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss this month’s offerings at her museum.

Museum Month passes are available for free at all Macy’s store locations in San Diego County.

Passes may also be picked up at more than 75 public libraries countywide, including branches managed by:

— San Diego County Library

— San Diego Public Library

— Carlsbad Public Library

— Chula Vista Public Library

— Coronado Public Library

— Escondido Public Library

— National City Public Library

— Oceanside Public Library

A full list of participating museums can be found at https://sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/specials/museum-month/.