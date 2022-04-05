Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego set to reopen to the public April 9th





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is set to reopen this Saturday.

The museum is announcing their Grand Reopening Plans and exhibitions such as a new building named for long-time supporters Joan and Irwin Jacobs.

They undertook major renovations and expansions in the past months, the MCASD will inaugurate its La Jolla flagship building with a week of activities and celebrations.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego to talk about their plans for their grand reopening.

MCASD La Jolla Public Opening: April 9, 2022