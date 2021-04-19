Museum of Photographic Arts reopens to the public

The Museum of Photographic Arts reopened to the public on Friday, April 16 with two exhibitions. After closing per COVID-19’s safety measures and orders, the museum will open its doors to welcome a new exhibition that celebrates the creative nature of young talent. Based on the collections of the Kiyosato Museum of Photograpic Arts the exhibit is called “Beginnings, Forever.” The exhibit presents works by historic and emerging artists made before they were the age of 35 and explores talent through images by influential classic artists, postwar Japanese photographers, and contemporary image makers. All contemporary works derive from “Young Portfolio,” an annual competition by KMoPA, which seeks to build the confidence of promising young photographers with purchases of their work.

