MusiCares: Taylor Guitars and 50+ of Taylor artists create new song

Taylor Guitars and more than 50 of Taylor artists, including Zac Brown, KT Tunstall, Jason Mraz and Keith Goodwin, have come together to release an incredibly catchy original song, “I Know What Love Is.”

A philanthropic project that aims to raise money to support members of the music industry whose art and careers were put on hold by the pandemic, “I know What Love Is” will be available January 21 for download and streaming across multiple music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Net proceeds from the song will benefit MusiCares, a charity founded by the Recording Academy® (GRAMMY Awards®), which provides a support system of health and human services for music people across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, hearing clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief including COVID-19 relief.

Taylor has also partnered with renowned music organizations The NAMM Foundation and Nettwerk Music Group to help promote the song and its positive message.

Various Taylor artists will give an exclusive live performance of “I Know What Love Is” as part of NAMM’s Believe In Music Week.

Bob Taylor, President and Co-Founder, Taylor Guitars and Jay Parkin, Content Producer, Taylor Guitars, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the song.