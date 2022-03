Musician and comedian, ‘Russ T. Nailz’ Russ Stolnack, passes away at the age of 64

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A dear friend of KUSI and San Diego, has passed away. Comedian, musician, a great guy, Russ Stolnack, better known as “Russ T. Nailz” died on Wednesday at the age of 64.

We payed tribute to him on Good Morning San Diego, to recapture his legacy of laughs and music.