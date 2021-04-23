Musician Cassie B excited for the return of live music in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Native Cassie B said she feels like she’s living her best life doing hair in the salon during the week, then hitting the stage with her band on the weekends.

Cassie B joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the reopening of live music and her upcoming performances.

“Music is my favorite way to spread love and joy to those around me,” said Cassie B.

Upcoming shows:



April 23rd Tin Roof 10pm

April 24th Moonshine Beach (2-4)

April 24th Jamul Casino 9:30

April 30th Copper Blues (Arizona)

May 1st CB Live (Arizona)

May 8th Tin Roof 10pm

May 22 Jamul Casino 9:30

May 29th Memorial Day at Viejas Casino

July 3rd Independence Day celebration at Viejas Casino

July 4th Independence Day celebration at Moonlight Amphitheater