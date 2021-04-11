Muslims to start observing the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday

CLAIREMONT (KUSI) – Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year for Muslims.

The practice of fasting (for adult and healthy Muslims) serves several spiritual and social purposes, such as displaying a high moral character, praying, and sharing.

During the fast, they abstain from food, water, and any conjugal relationship from dawn to sunset.

Muslims will start observing the Holy Month of Ramadan starting Tuesday, April 13.

With COVID-19 still a force, observations of Ramadan may be different.

Taha Hassane, Imam and director of the Islamic Center of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Ramadan.