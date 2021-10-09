Mustang Club of San Diego to host annual fundraising car show tomorrow

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, was joined by Tom Venditti from Mustang Club of San Diego, and Bob Scheid from Cal Coast Cares Foundation ahead of the Mustang Club Event.

The annual fundraising car show for the Mustang Club of San Diego is free and open to the public, and takes place on Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the California Coast Credit Union parking lot at 9201 Spectrum Center Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123.

The event features vintage cars (other than Mustangs), food, music, and even prizes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cal Coast Care Foundation, which gives scholarships to college-bound students and grants to local teachers.