My Fair Lady Play is coming to San Diego’s Civic Theatre





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Patrick Kerr, an actor playing Harry in My Fair Lady, about the play that is coming to San Diego’s Civic Theatre.

The play is on Nov. 30- Dec. 5

Directed by Bartlett Sher, the North American tour is a part of Broadway San Diego and tickets are available by visiting BroadwaySD.com.