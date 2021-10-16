Myers: ‘The supply chain issues were really exposed by the pandemic’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. has seen supply chain issues grow over the last two decades, but the pandemic exposed those supply chain issues, said IT Strategist in Support of the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, Stephanie Myers.

We need a resilient supply chain for economic and national security, and technical competitiveness, Myers began.

Most importantly, we should be bringing manufacturing back to the United States so we don’t sit in this crisis, Myers emphasized.