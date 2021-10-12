Myers: ‘The supply chain issues were really exposed by the pandemic’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the last few decades, supply chain issues in the United States have grown.

The pandemic really exposed those issues.

Stephanie Myers, IT Strategist in Support of the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the supply chain issues.

“It’s been decades in the making,” Myers began.

The root cause is the underinvestment and lack of focus on the basic fundamentals of effective supply chain management, Myers said.

Myers described a resilient supply chain as essential to America’s national security, economic security, and technological advances.

Diversifying the supply chain would also help to reduce supply chain issues, Myers stated.