MyLifeLink app helps addicts reconnect with others for virtual community support

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing pandemic has tested the limits of human connection in society, especially so for the more vulnerable such as the sober community.

Found of myLifeLink, Matt Seefeld, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss updates with the app and how it has brought sobering folks closer to their milestones.

Thousands of San Diegans have joined myLifeLink to find human connection during the pandemic.

The app’s users range from over 70 countries.

MyLifeLink provides virtual meetings, at home workouts and other wellness solutions 24/7 for free.