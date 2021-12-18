MyLifeLink app provides tools to those suffering from substance use and addiction

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – MyLifeLink is a free and locally-created sober community app that allows folks to engage in virtual connections, meetings, and other tools for those suffering from substance use disorder or behavioral addiction.

Matt Seefeld, Founder of the MyLifeLink app, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the app and the services it provides.

Seefeld described having just celebrated four years of sobriety.

We have such a poor way of transitioning folks from rehab and back into society, Seefeld elaborated.

“How I find North County surfers who had an alcohol problem and a prescription opioid problem but are also fathers and coaches who have anxiety disorders? How do I find those folks in my zip code that are there?” Seefeld explained. “That’s why I started MyLifeLink.”