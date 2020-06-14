MyLifeLink offers a softer entry into sobriety

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – MyLifeLink is an app designed to provide a community for people who are seeking to get sober.

Founder of My Life Link Matt Seefeld stopped by Good Morning San Diego to talk more about it.

Seefeld discussed how MyLifeLink offers a “softer entry” than traditional in-person 12-steps meetings where it can be very intimidating and hard to find “immediate” human connections with those you can relate to beyond your addiction.

Recently MyLifeLink has brought “virtual” meetings, at-home workouts, yoga, moving mediation and other wellness solutions to the app for our members to access 24/7.

For more information click here.