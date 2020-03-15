myLifeLink provides a safer alternative to AA meetings during the spread of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As people continue to practice social distancing to protect against the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to know that we can find support within our online communities.

Those suffering from addiction are often already more prone to feelings of isolation and during these times those feelings can easily grow more magnified.

Founder Matt Seefeld joins KUSI with details on how myLifeLink can serve as a free and virtual community app that connects people online during times of isolation.