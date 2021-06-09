Mystery boom heard across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A loud noise was heard across San Diego County Tuesday evening, but it was unclear what caused the boom.

It occurred around 8:15 p.m. and residents, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, took to social media to report hearing the boom.

“Yes, I heard it,” Gloria wrote on Twitter. “No, I don’t know what it was. I’ll share if I get any information.”

Yes, I heard it. No, I don’t know what it was. I’ll share if I get any information. Get vaccinated if you haven’t yet.#SanDiegoBoom — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) June 9, 2021

There were no reports of an earthquake occurring in the region at that time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps did not respond to a request for comment from Fox5.

Camp Pendleton posted on its Facebook page June 3 that artillery units were scheduled to conduct live-fire training from Saturday through Friday and explosive munitions fire was expected between 6 a.m. and midnight each day.

For more information regarding noise reports and training visit https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/About/Base-Information/Noise-Advisory/