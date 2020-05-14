Mystery illness in children may be linked to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pediatricians around the world are monitoring the rise of a mysterious illness in children that appears to be related to COVID-19.

Dr. Ariana Tremolet, at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego said doctors around the globe are looking at a possible connection to the corona virus that has triggered the current pandemic.

Some of the symptoms associated with the inflammatory illness, called “pulmonary multi-system inflammatory syndrome” or “PIMS,” are fever, rash, red eyes, swollen hands and feet and abdominal pains.

At least three children in the United States have died, but most patients recover with the help of anti-inflammatory medication.

Doctors like Adriana Tremolet said PIMS cases have occurred in places where there is a greater concentration of COVID-19 infections, such as New York and New Jersey

In cities like Detroit, Chicago and Washington D.C., pediatricians say the new syndrome may be an immune response, after a child fights off COVID-19.

Because there are so many similarities to another inflammatory illness in children called Kawasaki Disease, doctors want to explore a possible link between COVID-19 and Kawasaki disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue an alert this week, to warn doctors to look out for this rare, emerging disease.