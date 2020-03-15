Mythbusting the coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CEO of Kind Health Group in Encinitas, Dr. Georgine Nanos joins KUSI to discuss COVID-19 myths, symptoms, testing, and costs.

Getting information straight from medical professionals is important in a time like this when reducing fears and dispelling common myths about the coronavirus will likely decrease anxiety and consequently panic-buying and stockpiling! So watch the video above to hear from Dr. Nanos, a physician and expert in epidemiology and public health.