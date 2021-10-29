NAACP urges professional athletes in free agency to avoid Texas

Despite getting paid millions of dollars, and being overly loved from the fans, the NAACP is now asking free agent athletes to avoid playing for teams located in Texas.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said, “we must stand up for what is right and protect our loved ones from the dangerous attacks on freedoms taking place in Texas.”

Johnson’s comments come as Texas passed laws to secure the integrity of our elections, but banned certain abortions, moves the NAACP says dilutes “the political power of communities of color.”

Johnson sent a letter to all major professional sports associations in the country.

A portion of the letter reads, “As we watch an incomprehensible assault on basic human rights unfold in Texas, we are simultaneously witnessing a threat to constitutional guarantees for women, children and marginalized communities… Over the past few months, legislators in Texas have passed archaic policies, disguised as laws, that directly violate privacy rights and a woman’s freedom to choose, restrict access to free and fair elections for Black and brown voters, and increase the risk of contracting coronavirus. If you are a woman, avoid Texas. If you are Black, avoid Texas. If you want to lower your chances of dying from coronavirus, avoid Texas.”

The request mimics the MLB’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star game out of the state of Georgia due to their election integrity laws, which the MLB deemed “racist.”

But the move backfired, as the Atlanta Braves made the World Series, and the league’s biggest event is now being held in Georgia.